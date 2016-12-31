× Arkansas woman dies on Facebook Live while holding 1-year-old son

CAMDEN, Ark. — Thousands were watching on Facebook as a Camden, Arkansas, woman suddenly died.

Keiana Herndon, 26, was holding her 1-year-old son, Riley, while talking on Facebook Live about how she wanted to return to school, KATV reported.

During the video, she started rubbing her eyes and shaking her head, then she fell on the floor.

A friend called 911, and she was taken to the hospital but didn’t make it.

“Never knew that was going to be the last breath she would take, on social media live,” Herndon’s aunt, Barbara Johnson, told KATV.

The video has since been removed from Facebook.

Hernon’s mother said she suffered from thyroid problems.

The family set up a GoFundMe page in her honor.