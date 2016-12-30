Two suspects behind bars for HWH Dollar General robbery

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Two suspects are behind bars, and another pair are still at large following an armed bank robbery in Helena-West Helena.

Monday night, an officer with the police department was driving down North Sebastian Street when he noticed something going on inside a local Dollar General Store.

When the officer went to investigate, four men –each with their faces covered– started running away from the store.

It’s unclear if they were able to grab anything before taking off.

Two of the men involved — 20-year-old Cameron Oliver and 19-year-old Cordarius Garner — were arrested on charges of aggravated robbery.

Investigators are still trying to track down the other two suspects.

If you can help, you are asked to call (870) 572-3441.