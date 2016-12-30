× Tigers give Tubby Smith first signature win at the U of M by knocking off South Carolina

MEMPHIS – Markel Crawford scored a career-high 28 points and Dedric Lawson added 19 points, 15 rebounds and a career-high eight assists to help Memphis beat South Carolina 70-54 on Friday night.

Jimario Rivers added 10 points for Memphis (10-4), which shot 60 percent (9 of 15) in the second half in avenging an 86-78 loss at South Carolina (10-3) last season.

Crawford went 9 of 13 from the field, 10 of 12 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds against a Gamecocks squad that came into the game ranked third nationally in defensive efficiency.

It was Memphis’ first win this season against a top-100 RPI opponent. The Tigers (10-4), coming off a 58-54 home loss to SMU on Tuesday, had been 0-4 against top-100 teams this season.