Southaven Police searching for man who robbed Bank Plus South

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A bank robber is on the loose.

Bank Plus South in Southaven near Getwell Road and Goodman Road was robbed around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said the suspect indicated he had a gun, though it was never seen.

No one was hurt, police said.

Police described him as an Asian man in his 20s with short spiky hair who was wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants.

If you know anything, call the Southaven Police Department.