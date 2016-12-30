× Southaven man robs two banks, arrested in parking lot of third

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Lights out at the Walker house –just about the only response WREG’s Luke Jones got when he showed up at the door of accused bank robber, Michael Walker Jr.

Southaven Police said Walker had one busy day. They say he hit two banks down Goodman Road which is less than a mile from his home.

The alleged crime spree started a little before noon at the Bank Plus on Goodman and Getwell.

The 21-year-old suspect walked in and slipped the teller a note demanding cash.

“There was no gun shown or indicated in any robbery. These were notes,” said Lt. Mark Little with the police department.

Next, they say he went down the road to the Sun Trust Bank at the corner of Tchulahoma and Goodman, and pulled off the same stunt.

It wasn’t long before police were on to him, releasing a surveillance image to the public.

Even the FBI was involved.

“We had Sheriff`s Office unmarked cars on a lot of our banks in our area on the Goodman Road corridor.”

Their hard work paid off when the suspect allegedly pulled up to the Regions Bank on Goodman and Swinnea.

Police told WREG Walker didn`t even make it inside the bank. They saw his car in the parking lot and took him into custody right then and there.

They have not released how much money, if any, Walker got away with.