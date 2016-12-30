× Man shot and killed in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed Friday in the Binghampton area.

Neighbors said they heard about five gunshots around 3 a.m.

Around 7:30 a.m., a friend of the victim called police around 7:30 a.m. to North Holmes Street and Powell Avenue, where he said he found the victim unresponsive.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Friends say he was out walking his dog when he was shot.

The shooter is at large, and police are investigating.