MPD needs help catching Waffle House bandit

According to police, the robbery happened on December 17 around 8:30 p.m. in the 5200 block.

The suspect walked into the business and immediately began asking questions. It was during that conversation that he passed a note to the employee demanding money and showed off the handle of a gun.

He then proceeded to walk behind the counter, grabbed cash and took off.

The man fled the scene heading westbound on Summer Avenue to I-40 in a dark colored minivan.

If you can identify this man, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.