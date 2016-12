MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man killed following a robbery at Vance and Lauderdale has been identified by police.

Preliminary information revealed a black vehicle pulled up alongside 39-year-old Derrian Poplar around midnight on Thursday.

A man is seen on security cameras getting out of the car and robbing Poplar, before shooting him multiple times.

No one is in custody at this time.

If you can help, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.