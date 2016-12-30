× Father of toddlers who died in Greenville fire turns self in to police

GREENVILLE, Miss. — The father of the two toddlers who died Wednesday in a house fire in Greenville has turned himself in to police.

The fire happened shortly after midnight, and the parents had left their six children alone in the house.

Damiya and Yazzuiqe Turner died.

The other kids — ages 14, 12, 8 and 4 — were able to escape and were not hurt.

The mother, Jennifer York, was already taken into custody Wednesday. The father, DeWayne Turner, turned himself in Friday after being wanted by police.

Both parents are charged with two counts of manslaughter-culpable negligence.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials said there were candles throughout the house.