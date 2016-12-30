× Blytheville man arrested for shooting

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — Police have arrested a man they said shot a man whose brother was shot and killed the day before.

The first shooting happened Wednesday evening in the 900 block of South 19th Street.

Michael Treman Harris, 26, had already died by the time police got there.

Late Thursday night, police were called to another shooting in the 2100 block of West McHaney Drive.

Harris’ brother, Treyvon Peel, was the victim. He told police Markus Gentry, 27, shot several rounds at him and chased him.

Peel also named Gentry as Harris’ killer, but police are still investigating that.

Police arrested Gentry at his house for shooting Peel. He is charged with aggravated assault and parole violation.