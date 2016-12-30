× Authorities: Drunk driver kills man in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A man is behind bars in Marshall County on suspicion of drunk driving following a deadly crash Thursday night.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department said Ron Hardin, 22, was drunk when he crashed into another car on Walls Hill Road.

The other driver, Isaac Fitts, 32, was killed in the crash.

Hardin was arrested and charged with aggravated DUI causing death, driving without insurance, switched tags and suspended license.