MOBILE, Al. -- Most little boys want toys for Christmas, but 3-year-old Woods McFarland asked for something different.

He asked Santa for a suit just like the one his favorite weatherman, Jason Smith, wears.

Cameras were rolling on Christmas Day when Woods finally opened up his present and discovered he had gotten just that.

To make the story even better, the station heard about Woods' love for all things weather and invited him on set to meet his hero in person.