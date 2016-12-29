× TDOT employee hit, killed by vehicle while helping stranded family

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee Department of Transportation employee died four days after being hit by a vehicle while helping a stranded family.

HELP operator James Rogers, 30, was changing a flat tire Saturday on I-40 in Davidson County. According to TDOT, Rogers told a family member who was helping to go inside the car to be safe, and he took over the tire change.

Minutes later, he was hit by a vehicle that crossed onto the shoulder.

Rogers is the third TDOT employee killed in the line of duty this year.

He leaves behind a 5-year-old son.