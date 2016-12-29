× TBI investigating deadly officer-involved shooting near Nashville

SPRING HILL, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Spring Hill, about 30 miles outside of Nashville.

It happened Wednesday night after Spring Hill Police went to a home on a domestic disturbance call, WTVF reported.

The TBI said the officer shot the suspect outside of the home, but the circumstances are unclear at this time.

The man who was shot and killed has not been identified.

It’s unclear whether the officer involved was hurt, but a spokesperson said that officer would be OK.

The TBI is looking into what happened.