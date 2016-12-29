× Pair wanted for Christmas Day shooting taken into custody

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Two suspects wanted for shooting a father and daughter on Christmas Day have been captured.

Dontaris Thomas and Hakeem Williams were located in Jacksonville, Arkansas.

One of them, authorities said, surrendered peacefully, while the other had to be pepper sprayed.

On Thursday, WREG also learned 33-year-old Demaruis Ivory was released from a Memphis hospital on December 26.

It’s unclear if his daughter –7-year-old Ki’mareer — was also released.

Authorities said the pair were walking down their street on Christmas Day when Thomas and Williams opened fire.

The little girl was hit in the leg, while her father was shot in the arm.

Warrants for the two 19-year-olds were issued on Wednesday. Both were charged with committing a terroristic act, two counts of battery in the first degree and aggravated robbery.

A motive for the shooting is still unknown.