Mother arrested, father at large following deadly Greenville fire

GREENVILLE, Miss. — Police have arrested one person and are searching for another in a deadly Greenville fire that killed two young children this past week.

According to Police Chief Delando Wilson, 33-year-old Jennifer York was taken into custody and charged with two counts of manslaughter -culpable negligence in the deaths of her two children — Damiya and Yazzuiqe Turner.

York appeared before a judge on Thursday at which time her bond was set at $250,000.

The children’s father, DeWayne Turner, is currently still at large and is facing similar charges.

Damiya and Yazzuiqe were killed after their home was engulfed in flames.

Four other children — ages 14,12, 8 and 4– were also inside the home at the time of the blaze but were able to escape before firefighters arrived.

No adults were home at the time of the fire, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of Dewayne Turner please contact the Greenville Police Department at 662-378-1515 or to leave anonymous information for a cash reward call Washington County CrimeStoppers at 662-378-TIPS.