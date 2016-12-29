× Man sentenced to 12 years for sex trafficking minor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local man has learned his fate after he took advantage of a runaway teen and used her for sex.

According to the Department of Justice, 28-year-old Harold Davis met the young girl on the street and took her to his home. He bought her a wig and a cellphone, then advertised her services on Backpage.com.

The criminal activity was discovered by a Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop.

Reports indicated the teen was in the backseat of the car surrounded by piles of condoms and feminine hygiene products.

Davis was convicted of one count of sex trafficking a minor and one count of using the internet to conduct an unlawful activity.

He was sentenced to 12 years in a federal prison.