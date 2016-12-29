× Man killed in robbery overnight near Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was shot several times just after midnight Thursday at Vance Avenue and Lauderdale Street.

The 39-year-old victim died at the scene.

Police said the suspect drove up to the victim then got out and robbed him.

The suspect took the victim’s wallet after shooting him, police said.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation, and they have not made any arrests so far.

Call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH if you have any information that could help police.