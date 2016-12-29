× Man arrives at fire station with multiple gunshot wounds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been rushed to the Regional Medical Center in serious condition after arriving at a local fire station with apparent gunshot wounds.

According to authorities, the male victim was shot multiple times in the 2800 block of Shady Vista near the Ridgecrest Apartments.

He then somehow managed to get to the fire station on Whitney where he received help.

No one is in custody at this point.

If you can help police in this case, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.