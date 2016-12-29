× Jackson, Mississippi, officer hurt in shootout

JACKSON, Miss. — A police officer in Jackson, Mississippi, was hurt in a shootout Wednesday evening.

Jackson Police said at least one suspect in a carjacking shot at officers, who returned fire.

One officer suffered minor injuries, police said. The officer was grazed by a bullet, WLBT reported.

The two suspects then drove away in the car, which police said they carjacked during an armed robbery of an apartment complex earlier that evening. No one was hurt in the robbery.

Police found the stolen car, but the suspects are still at large.

Police believe this man was involved: