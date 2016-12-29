× Events in Memphis for New Year’s Eve

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are a lot of ways you can celebrate the end of 2016.

We’ve gathered a list of places that have dancing, music and food right here in Memphis.

Family Friendly:

NYE Main Event-If you’ve got little ones that can handle staying up late. You can get tickets for bowling and games right into the new year.

Overton Square Neighborhood Concert- This one is free for the family. They request that you don’t bring any outside food or drink, but if you are over 21 there will be beer available for purchase.

The party will start at 9:30 pm.

Huey’s– Opens its door to for all to come and usher in the new year with their burgers. Some locations will even have live music.Cordova: The

The Cordova location will have The Chaulkies, Germantown will have The Dantone, Midtown will have the Billy Gibson Band and Southwind will have Vintage.

The Trolley Stop– For those with little ones who have bedtimes. The Trolley stop will have food, games, and movies that are all kid friendly.

The party starts at 6 pm and will end at 9 pm. They will have a festive balloon drop at 8:30 pm.

Noon Year’s Party with Kids Play Memphis– The Kids Play Memphis center will open at 9 am and will close at 2 pm.

Which gives parents the opportunity to have some fun with the kids, but also enjoy the evening festivities with the friends.

New Year’s Eve Parties:

Beale Street– The party starts at 9 pm. Plan ahead because parking will be difficult. There is a fast pass available for those who don’t like lines. The pass is available for $100.

Peabody Hotel– This is one of the biggest parties you can attend. You do have to be 21 and up to join in on the fun.

Tickets are $40 when you pre-order them and $50 at the door. There is a VIP package for $150.

EX-HA-LA-TION– This one is happening at The Cadre Building. You’ll enjoy live music, games, and performances.

The proceeds from this event will benefit the Memphis Songwriters Association.

2nd Annual New Year’s Eve Game Night– For the gamers out there, the Entrememphis coworking space is hosting it’s second annual New Year’s Eve Game Night.

You’ll be able to join in on video game tournaments or bring your own board game to share with party goers.

Tickets are $5 if you pre-order or $10 at the door. Parking is free.

Loflin Yard– Loflin Yard will be hosting the band WALRUS. Cover charge is $20 but they will have bonfires outside for people to mingle for free.

A Very Celtic New Year-Usher in the new year the Irish way at Celtic Crossing. They’ll have food and beer for you to choose from along with live bands.

They will host a NYE toast to Ireland at 6:30 pm. The party starts at 9 pm and it costs $10.

NYE Party at the Rec Room– The Rec Room is going old school. They encourage those who attend to dress up in vintage or classy clothing.

This is a free event and will have a free toast at new years.

Lafayette’s Music Room- Enjoy Live Music featuring Grammy Award nominee, Roddie Romero & the Hub City All-Stars.

They will have dinner and music available. There is a basic package available for $60 and a VIP package for $100.

These are just a few of the many parties happening in Memphis. Choose901 has a larger list if you’d like to continue searching the right party this NYE.