7-year-old shot on Christmas says she’s ‘happy’ family is safe

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — The 7-year-old hit by gunfire on Christmas Day is opening up for the first time about the shooting that sent both her and her father to the hospital.

There’s no denying Kimaree Ivory is one brave little girl.

“I’m happy because my daddy live and I’m safe,” she said.

Days after a bullet tore through her left leg while she was at her father’s house picking up presents, she is reflecting on things that matter the most. She’s praying for her family –especially her father.

“She never shed a tear. Grandmama, mama and daddy was the one`s doing all of the acting and clowning and crying,” her family said.

Kimaree is getting a new bright pink cast next week. And while most girls her age who’ve just been hurt might tell you how much it hurts, that’s not the case for Kimaree.

“The pain level has been zero to none,” said her mother, Kyonna Anderson.

We’ll let Kimaree tell you how she’s feeling now.

“Happy.”

“Why are you happy?”

“Because they got arrested.”

The “they” she is referring to is none other than the men who shot her –19-year-olds Hakeem Williams and Dontaris Thomas.

“What do you have to say for yourselves?”

“Free the gang,” replied Williams.

On Thursday, we were there as the duo were escorted into jail after being arrested two hours away in Jacksonville, Arkansas.

“They tried to convince me that they were not involved in the crime, but you know, I told them that, `We didn`t drive two hours up here to just pick you up for a joy ride,`” said Police Chief Virgil Green.

Police said Williams turned himself in, but Thomas wasn`t so cooperative –actually hiding out in an attic for several minutes. Both men were given a $400,000 bond.