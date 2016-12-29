× 2 men found dead in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. — Jonesboro Police are investigating a double homicide.

A relative of one of the victims called police to a house in the 200 block of Miller Street around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The two victims were already dead there, and police said there were clear signs of foul play.

Police are looking for the suspects.

If you know anything, call police at (870) 935-6710 or Crime Stoppers at (870) 935-7867.

Police have not released the identities of the victims or their cause of death.