Woman thrown into traffic after car overturns on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There was a bad car accident late Wednesday morning on I-40 East near Sycamore View Road.

An SUV flipped over around 11 a.m., and Memphis Fire said a woman was thrown from the vehicle into westbound traffic.

The left lane is closed on both the eastbound and westbound directions of the highway, and emergency crews were working on both sides.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Traffic is backed up for miles.

The scene is expected to be cleared soon.