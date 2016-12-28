Woman arrested at Wolfchase Mall during flash mob says she never stepped foot inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Two women appeared in court on Wednesday after being linked to the mall chaos that happened in Shelby County.

Vunchatta Holcomb, 33, is accused of being a part of the mayhem at Oak Court Mall on Monday. Police say she refused to leave the parking lot and drove into an officer’s leg.

The suspect’s mother told WREG that’s not exactly what happened, but she didn’t want to elaborate while the case is still active.

Jamurial Brown, 18, also appeared in court on Wednesday. She’s accused of disorderly conduct and trespassing at Wolfchase Galleria.

Social media posts are being linked to causing flash mobs at malls across the country, but Brown said she didn’t even step foot in the door.

“I pulled up after everything happened," said Brown. "I was looking for my sister.”

Her trespassing charge was dropped, but she pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

She said she was near a door people were being escorted out of when officers came over and started yelling at her.

“I turned around and I said a curse word and that’s when he started grabbing me and stuff,” said Brown.

She was one of ten detained at both malls.

“When I got in the car, they were talking about my hoodie and all this stuff, talking about how I’m in a gang, trying to make me be in a gang.”

Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies are now going to help Memphis police at Wolfchase in hopes these incidents don’t happen again.