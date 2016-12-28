× West Memphis SunTrust Bank robber captured by authorities

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The man wanted for robbing a SunTrust Bank in West Memphis has been taken into custody.

Cameron Green was arrested on Tuesday.

According to authorities, Green walked into the bank located at 125 West Broadway and presented a note to the teller demanding money.

He only got away with $300.

Investigators said they were quickly able to identify Green as a suspect and issued an arrest warrant on Tuesday.