Suspect dies in police chase in East Tennessee after firing at officers

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — The TBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Marion County, just west of Chattanooga.

The CBS affiliate in Chattanooga, WDEF, reported this shooting happened Tuesday night on Highway 134.

Authorities said they were chasing a pickup truck when the driver opened fire.

Law enforcement officers returned fire, and the vehicle crashed.

It’s unclear whether the suspect died from the crash or a gunshot wound.