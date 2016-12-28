× Some Tennessee 18-year-olds can soon get handgun carry permits

With the new year come new laws.

One such Tennessee law will allow 18-year-olds to be issued handgun carry permits — but only those who are on active duty in the military, are a retired veteran or were honorably discharged.

Everyone else will still have to wait until age 21, which is the current law on the books even for military members.

The new law goes into effect Jan. 1.

The bill passed unanimously and was signed by Gov. Bill Haslam back in April.