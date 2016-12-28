Shots ring out at sweet sixteen birthday party in Southeast Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A sixteenth birthday party took an unexpected turn when gunshots rang out on Lamar Avenue Tuesday night.

“I was scared for my life," said Jada Guy. "I just had to look around and make sure none of the kids were hurt.”

Guy said she was hosting a sweet sixteen party for her friend’s son at her barber shop on Lamar Avenue, but said some unwanted guests showed up when the party was ending around eleven.

“They just kind of went wild when things didn’t go their way and they couldn’t get into the party,” said Guy.

Neighbors described the scene.

“Commotion," said George Alverson. "I heard it outside the window and I opened the window up and I looked and they’re all running around yelling and throwing gang signs.”

He said the suspects got behind the wheel and shots rang out. Only a car was reported hit, but the bullets left several people on edge.

“I’m angry about it," said Guy. "There’s nothing I can really do about the black cloud that is being shed over my business right now.”

She said her business is not a club but does occasionally host private parties.

Neighbors said the area’s still safe but has its dark spots.

“It’s really night and day a few blocks," said Alverson.

Guy just hopes this doesn’t hurt her business’s reputation.

“I am here as a positive asset in the community, not a nuisance.”

She pleads for parents to come together to keep their kids from pulling the trigger.

“We got to raise our kids as a village and those who can't help their kids, we got to figure out a way to come together and come help them," she said.

If you have information about this incident that could help lead to an arrest, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.