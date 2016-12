× Shots fired at Sweet Sixteen party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots rang out Tuesday night at a Sweet Sixteen party in the 1300 block of Lamar Avenue.

The owner of Top Notch barber and beauty parlor said she was hosting a Sweet Sixteen party for her friend’s son when unwanted guests showed up, which led to commotion.

Police said someone fired shots, and they hit a car.

No one was hurt, police said.

SOUND ON: A neighbor took this video after hearing commotion on Lamar Ave. You can hear several shots being fired. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/cx04mLvpET — Bridget Chapman (@bchapman_WREG3) December 28, 2016