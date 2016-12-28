× Three attempted robberies reported in Central Gardens area overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a possible serial attempted robber who is terrorizing the Central Gardens area.

According to police reports obtained by WREG, three separate incidents were reported to police on Tuesday. Each victim described the suspect as a young man armed with a handgun and wearing a gray hoodie.

The first attempted robbery was around 7:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Harbert.

The victim in this case told authorities he was walking home when he was approached by an armed man who demanded money.

Scared for his life, the man took off running to a neighbor’s house and called police.

By the time authorities arrived, the suspect had also fled the scene.

Less than an hour later, officer received another call of an attempted robbery but this time in the 1400 block of Goodbar.

That victim told authorities he was picking up a child when a man approached him demanding money.

When told the victim didn’t have anything, the victim asked “What can you give me?”

Once again, the suspect walked away empty handed, but did reportedly reveal the gun he was carrying was a fake.

The final attempted robbery happened around 9 p.m. in the 1500 block of Eastmoreland.

The victim said he was driving for Uber and was about to pick up a customer when he heard a knock on his door.

Outside was a young man armed with a handgun.

At first the suspect just demanded cash, but then he suddenly opened the car door and demanded the victim get out.

That’s when the driver put the car in drive and sped away.

Authorities told WREG there are cameras near at least one of the crime scenes.

If you can help authorities in this case, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.