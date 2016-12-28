× SCSO helping MPD patrol Wolfchase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Law enforcement is responding to recent mall disturbances with beefed-up patrols.

There were disturbances at two separate malls Tuesday night, and Wednesday Memphis Police requested help from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to increase security at Wolfchase Galleria.

Deputies will now help with patrol, effective immediately.

Tuesday night, Gang Task Force Officers were sent to monitor both Wolfchase Galleria and the Oak Court Mall after social media posts about a possible flash mob surfaced online.

Around 7 p.m., a large crowd of juveniles began fighting near the food court inside Wolfchase. The teens were told to leave, but when they refused, officers began taking them into custody.

In all seven juveniles — some as young as 13 — were transported from the scene to avoid further confrontation.

A similar incident happened around the same time at Oak Court Mall.