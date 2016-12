× Police to increase patrols after New Year’s Eve threat posted online

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they are aware of a social media post threatening violence on New Year’s Eve.

The post threatens a gang war fight at the Malco Majestic in Hickory Hill.

The movie theater is off of Winchester and Riverdale.

Memphis Police told WREG they are aware of the post and are increasing patrols in the area as a result.