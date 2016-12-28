× Police: Pot grower hired Memphis couple in murder for hire plot

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Ca. — Two people from Memphis traveled all the way to California as part of a murder for hire plot orchestrated by the victim’s former business partner, authorities announced Wednesday.

According to the San Fransisco Chronicle, Adan Katami was gunned down as he sat in his car back in July.

Memphis natives Johnny Wright, Jr., 46, and Chariot Burks, 25, were both arrested shortly after the ambush and charged with murder.

From the beginning, authorities told ABC 7 they suspected the victim was targeted, but couldn’t link the man to the suspects.

As the investigation continued to unfold, authorities realized they had more on their hands than they originally thought.

Investigators soon learned the victim had a business associate while working in the illegal pot trade –37-year-old Tikisha Upshaw. At some point that relationship “turned hostile” Sgt Ray Kelly told the East Bay Times.

That’s when she allegedly hired the pair to murder Katami.

When authorities raided Upshaw’s home on December 22, they discovered “a sophisticated and illegal marijuana grow” operation.

She was charged with a special circumstance murder along with various drug charges.

Another man, 38-year-old Wessley Brown, was also charged with murder.

Authorities said he acted as a go-between for Upshaw, Wright and Burks.