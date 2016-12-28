Masked gunman robs Collierville Dollar Tree employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. -- Not long after Dollar Tree closed it’s door for the night and put shopping carts back in their place employees got the scare of their life in Collierville.

"It’s going to make me nervous to come over here," said Raymond Mattis.

Collierville police said just after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night a masked man was lying in wait here in this parking lot. The man ran up, showed a gun and took the money employees were planning to deposit at the bank.

"It just scares you. You want to go out and shop and enjoy your day," said Mattis.

Dollar Tree employees didn’t fight the man. They gave him what he demanded and called police.

Mattis said it’s getting to the point that he doesn’t want to come out of his house even for shopping.

"Its scary going out to spend money if you don’t feel safe. They are going to lose business because we are all spending it on the internet," added Mattis.

Police have not identified the man.

If you know anything call the Collierville Crime Unit at 457-2520.