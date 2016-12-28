× Manhunt underway for home invasion, shooting suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A manhunt is underway for the suspect who opened fire during a reported home invasion.

The incident happened just before noon in the 4600 block of Deep Brook Road.

The woman told authorities a man tried to rob her and then began shooting, hitting a man in the process.

That victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center, but is expected to be okay.

The suspect is reportedly wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. He was last seen driving an older model Chevy Impala.