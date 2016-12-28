× Man recovering after being shot in the leg on Kirby Parkway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the leg while walking down the street.

The victim told authorities he was walking down Kirby Parkway in the 3300 block around 10:30 Wednesday morning when he was shot in the lower leg.

He said he didn’t see who pulled the trigger. Instead he took off running across Kirby and fell down on the front lawn of one of the homes.

That’s where first responders found him.

So far, police said they do not have anyone in custody for the shooting.

If you can help, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.