× Man launches GoFundMe to ‘Protect Betty White from 2016’, exceeds $2k goal

SPARTANBURG, SC — A GoFundMe page created by an Upstate man titled “Help Protect Betty White from 2016” had exceeded its $2,000 goal just 19 hours after it launched.

Demetrios Hrysikos of Spartanburg setup the crowdfunding page on Tuesday, just hours after Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher’s death was announced.

He said he wants to fly to wherever actress Betty White is and protect her, should the Grim Reaper come calling before the New Year, according to the GoFundMe.

Hrysikos said “assuming she doesn’t want a strange Greek standing guard outside her door” he will donate all funds raised to the Spartanburg Little Theater.

Below is his full GoFundMe post.

“Help 2016 catch these hands if it goes anywhere near Betty White! If she’s okay with it I will fly to where ever Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan 1 , 2017. Now , assuming she doesn’t want a strange Greek standing gaurd outside her door all monies will be donated to the Spartanburg little theater to help craft new stars of stage and screen to carry mantle of the legends that have left is this year. Help spread the word!”

Since the post was launched it was shared more than 19,000 times on Facebook, and by 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday it had surpassed the goal, reaching $2,050.

The Spartanburg Little Theatre even mentioned the GoFundMe on its Facebook page. In a post, the theatre thanked Hrysikos for his idea:

“Okay, this wasn’t our idea, but it’s hilar….serious. Betty White must make it through 2016 and you can help! (And support SLT in the process). Thanks Demetrios Hrysikos–you’re proof that there are great people here in Spartanburg. SLT thanks you, and Betty thanks you.”

Hrysikos said in a Facebook post after his crowd funding campaign went viral that he came up with the idea to try to put a smile on peoples’ faces after the passing of Carrie Fisher.

Here is his full post:

“HELLO EVERYONE! Wow, I’ve been busy at work for a while and opened my phone to this kinda going viral. Firstly, id like to thank everyone who has donated and shared so far. Thank you SO MUCH! Secondly I had no idea this would go so far but I’m happy it did. The idea came to me after news of Carrie fishers passing to try and put a smile

Back on some people faces and do some good! Other than liking to support our local arts and having a friend who works at the little theater I don’t have any connection to it, I just thought it would be a good place for any money made to go. 2016 has taken so many great artists and SLT helps support and nurture new budding talent in our town. I’d like to think that Betty , Carrie, and Bowie would be happy with any proceeds going to that cause , which I assure you it WILL! This has been unexpected but let’s make it a good thing ! We need new artists to carry the mantel of all the great ones we lost this year so keep sharing and donating to ensure a better 2017 for the arts.”