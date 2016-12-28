How young is too young to be left alone?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Two toddlers died early Wednesday morning in Mississippi. They were killed in a house fire.

All six children were left alone and the oldest was just 14.

Last month in Tipton County, two young children died in a house fire as they slept. Their mother had run next door following a medical emergency. Within minutes, the home the children were in was on fire.

It is tragedies like this that leaves lingering questions.

How young is too young when it comes to leaving children home alone.

In Tennessee, there is not a defined age under the law.

"In terms of an age that children can be left at home alone, there is not a statutory nor any rule mandating what that age is."

Family Law Attorney Miles Mason said while there is no rule, the suggested age is ten depending on circumstances.

"I think neighborhood would fall into that consideration, and in terms of how close a parent or guardian may be nearby," he said.

In Mississippi, the law is also ambiguous.

According to the Mississippi Department of Human Services, it depends on the child's maturity.

"Accidents happen and second guessing a parental decision of I'm just next door, it's an emergency -- I don't think it's government's role," added Mason.