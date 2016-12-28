× Helena-West Helena Christmas Day shooting suspects ‘armed and dangerous’

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Armed and dangerous.

That’s how police described Dontaris Thomas and Hakeem Williams who are now wanted for shooting a man and his daughter on Christmas Day.

Police Chief Virgil Green told WREG a Phillips County judge issued warrants for the two 19-year-olds on Wednesday. Both shooting suspects have been charged with committing a terroristic act, two counts of battery in the first degree and aggravated robbery.

On Christmas Day, 33-year-old Demaruis Ivory and his 7-year-old daughter Ki’mareer were shot while walking down their street.

The father was hit in the arm while little Ki’mareer was hit in the leg.

Investigators said after the shooting a patrol officer spotted a white Jaguar fleeing the area at a high rate of speed. It was determined Thomas and Williams were the ones inside that car.

Police Chief Virgil Green told WREG it’s still unclear why the pair opened fire in the first place.

Green also stated the two men are also suspects in a robbery that happened just hours after the drive-by shooting.

If you know where either of these two men are, call the Helena West Helena Police Department at 870-572-3441 ask for the CID Division.