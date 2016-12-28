Expect a big party and added security on Beale this NYE

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Every year the big party on Beale Street brings a crowd and this year is no different.

"We're expecting over 35,000 people to grace Beale Street on New Years Eve this year,'" said Ken Taylor, Executive Director of the Beale Street Merchants Association.

Taylor said expect a party but also expect heightened patrols to make sure everyone has a good time.

"There will be uniformed police officers, non-uniformed police officers and we'll have mounted patrols," he said.

He also said his office is working in conjunction with Homeland Security.

Looking forward to New Years Eve is about having a good time. However, you can't ignore the massive mob fights we've seen break out among mostly teens at two Memphis malls this week.

Taylor said his office and law enforcement have a plan when it comes to big events.

"At 9 p.m. you have to be over the age of 21 to get on the street. If you are under the age of 21 you will still be admitted if you are with your parents. After 11 p.m. there will be no one under the age of 21 admitted at all," he explained.

Taylor also said there will be security out wanding people at at various checkpoints on the street.

Wednesday was Chip Cromer and his family`s first time experiencing the historical street.

"Just kinda been walkin' up and down Beale Street. Checkin it out," he said.

Visiting from Atlanta for the Liberty Bowl, they decided to make it a long weekend and plan to be right back on New Years Eve.

"You wanna feel safe. I feel like they'll do a good job and keep it safe. I've heard people talk about it last year and it was a lot of fun and they felt safe so we feel pretty good about it," he said.

Beale Street won't be the only place the Memphis Police Department is keeping a close eye on. A post talking about a fight at the MALCO Majestic in Hickory Hill on New Years Eve has been making the rounds on social media.

Wednesday night police said they're aware of the post and plan to have additional patrols in the area.

In a statement MALCO`s Vice President of Operations also said in part, "While internal security operations are not disclosed publicly, we are working closely with MPD to ensure the continued safety of our patrons and employees."