‘Carrie Fisher’s Dog’ mourns loss of beloved actress

As family, friends and fans grieve actress Carrie Fisher’s death, her dog is pining away as well.

The Twitter account “Carrie Fisher’s Dog” had some particularly heartbreaking words after she died Tuesday.

Saddest tweets to tweet. Mommy is gone. I love you @carrieffisher — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 27, 2016

Fisher and her dog Gary often appeared side by side, including at the red carpet.

Fisher, 60, had been in the hospital for four days after suffering a “cardiac episode” on a flight that was bound for Los Angeles International Airport. L.A. firefighters responded and, after the flight landed, rushed Fisher to UCLA Medical Center.

The dog reacted to the news of her hospitalization as well:

He’s still waiting to be reunited:

I'll still be waiting for you……. pic.twitter.com/ef461OcqKJ — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 27, 2016