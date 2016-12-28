× Alleged Gangster Disciple pleads guilty to felony possession

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged Gangster Disciples is now behind bars having pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm that was linked to two gang-related shootings.

In July 2015, officers responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment in Madison County and found 27-year-old Brandon Purdy inside standing next to a gun.

Investigators were able to connect that gun to two separate shootings, but wouldn’t give any other details about those incidents.

According to the Department of Justice, Purdy has an extensive criminal history, including convictions for attempted second-degree murder, attempted especially aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in March 2017.