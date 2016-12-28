64-year-old man recovering after hit and run accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis police are looking for the driver who ran down a 64-year-old man more than a week ago in Orange Mound.

It happened at the corner of Douglass and Boston at around 9 p.m. on December 17.

Tommy Redd said he was headed to the store and had just walked across the street with his bike street when he was hit by a driver in a dark SUV.

Redd doesn't remember a lot about the accident, but said he begged the driver to pull him out of the street.

"He finally dragged me out of the street and said 'My bad old school' and jumped in his truck and left," said Redd.

Redd said his leg was nearly severed and he now has rods in his knee.

He is still recovering at a local hospital.

Family members are glad it wasn't worse, but said at Redd's age it will take months for him to get back on his feet.

"He shouldn't have taken off," said Redd.

Redd was able to pull a phone out of his pocket and call 911.

If you know anything about the accident call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.