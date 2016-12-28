× 2 toddlers die in house fire in Mississippi Delta while parents away

GREENVILLE, Miss. — Two toddlers had their lives cut way too short overnight in a fire.

A 1-year-old and a 3-year-old died in a house fire in Greenville, Delta Daily News reported.

Firefighters responded to the house shortly after midnight Wednesday, but the two little ones were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said a total of six kids were home alone at the time; the oldest was 14 years old.

The parents are cooperating with authorities.

Fire officials are working to figure out what started the blaze.