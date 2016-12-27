Wrestler, coach receive praise following ‘classy’ move at match

WINTERSET, Iowa — A wrestler and his coach are being applauded after showing class at a recent meet in Iowa.

Jamie Travis posted the video to his Facebook page on December 20.

As the video begins recording, a student is seen raising his arms in excitement about the upcoming match.

That student, Travis said, has down syndrome.

What happened next had the whole gym clapping and cheering for both student athletes.

Since it was posted online, the video has been viewed 93,000 times and shared more than 1,000 times.