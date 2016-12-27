× Three doggy door burglars identified by police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people have been arrested for a robbery that took place while a family was sound asleep inside their home.

WREG has learned a 17-year-old was charged with theft of property $1,000 to $10,000.

His co-defendants, 19-year-old Tyler Brown and 18-year-old Kamauri Turner, were charged with two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and identity theft.

Turner is facing aggravated burglary charges as well.

We were told five suspects in all have been named in this case. So far, police have not identified the other two publicly.

The adults’ mugshots have also not been released at this time.

On Monday, WREG’s Bridget Chapman spoke with the East Memphis homeowner who said the thieves used the doggy door to gain access to their home.

The suspects reportedly got away with a gun, watches, jewelry, laptops and several other items.

Now he puts a panel over the dog door and said he’s thankful everything turned out the way it did.

“I’m glad in a way that I slept through it,” said Hill. “Honestly if I had woken up, one of them wouldn’t still be here. I keep a loaded shotgun under the bed just for those purposes.”