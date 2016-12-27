Star Wars Actress Carrie Fisher dies at 60

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES --Actress Carrie Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” movies, has died at age 60, a family spokesman confirmed to People Magazine Tuesday morning.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” Simon Halls said in a statement to the magazine.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers," the statement read.

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016

Fisher suffered a “cardiac episode” on a flight that was bound for Los Angeles International Airport on Friday. L.A. firefighters responded and, after the flight landed, rushed Fisher to UCLA Medical Center.

An actress who was seated near Fisher on the United Airlines flight said the plane’s crew responded to the medical emergency, including doctors and nurses who were on board.

Fisher was not breathing for about 10 minutes, according to the actress, Anna Akana.

Initially reported to be in critical condition, Fisher's mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, tweeted on Christmas that her daughter was in stable condition.

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016

"For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes," Reynolds wrote in the tweet.

Fisher’s breakout role was in the 1977 film “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.” She was 20 when the film was released.

Fisher grew up in Beverly Hills. Her parents were performers Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, who divorced when she was a young child.

A very sad day. Our princess has passed away. RIP Carrie Fisher. — Jon Cassar (@joncassar) December 27, 2016

Fisher’s newest memoir, “The Princess Diarist,” was published in late November. It is based around diaries she kept at the time the first “Star Wars” movie was made.

“What would I be if I weren’t princess Leia? A great big nothing without one piece of fan mail to call my own,” she writes in the book.

In addition to her roles in the original trilogy, Fisher reprised the role as an aged princess in last year’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and in next year’s forthcoming “Star Wars: Episode VIII.”

Fisher's death was met with an outpouring of grief on social media, as celebrities, those who knew her, and her fans took to Twitter to express their sadness over her death

Here's a look at the life of actress and writer Carrie Fisher, who is best-known for her portrayal of Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" movie franchise.

Personal: Birth date: October 21, 1956

Birth place: Beverly Hills, California

Birth name: Carrie Frances Fisher

Father: Eddie Fisher, singer

Mother: Debbie Reynolds, actress and singer

Marriages: Paul Simon (August 1983-July 1984, divorced)

Children: with Bryan Lourd: Billie Catherine Lourd

Education: Attended Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, London

Other Facts: Nominated for two Emmy Awards.

Has acted in film, plays, and television, and written a number of best-selling books.

Fisher has lobbied as an advocate for mental health awareness and treatment and has spoken before the California State Senate.

She was diagnosed as suffering from bipolar disorder, "I was diagnosed at 24, but I had been seeing a therapist since I was about 15. I didn't like the diagnosis...Then I overdosed at 28, at which point I began to accept the bipolar diagnosis."

She credits the psychiatric hospital Silver Hill in New Canaan, Connecticut, with helping her get her life back together after treatment for alcohol addiction and bipolar disorder. "It was one of the best places I was ever institutionalized."

Fisher is the well-respected script-doctor of such movies as "The Wedding Singer" and "Sister Act."

Timeline: 1972 - Drops out of high school at age 15 to appear on Broadway in the musical, "Irene," starring her mother, Debbie Reynolds.

1975 - Film debut in the movie "Shampoo," starring Warren Beatty.

1977 - Stars as Princess Leia in the first "Star Wars" film.

1980 - Stars in "Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back."

1983 - Stars in "Star Wars: Episode VI - The Return of the Jedi."

1990 - Release of the film adaptation of Fisher's novel, "Postcards from the Edge," starring Meryl Streep. The screenplay is also written by Fisher.

February 26, 2005 - Friend and Republican media adviser R. Gregory "Greg" Stevens is found dead in Fisher's home.

November 15, 2006 - Her one-woman biographical play, "Wishful Drinking," is produced in Los Angeles.

December 2008 - Publishes the memoir, "Wishful Drinking," based on her 2006 one-woman play.

December 12, 2010 - Fisher's documentary, "Wishful Drinking," airs on HBO.

November 2011 - Her memoir, "Shockaholic," is published.

December 14, 2015 - Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens premieres, with Fisher, along with Mark Hamill ("Luke Skywalker") and Harrison Ford ("Han Solo") reprising their original 1977 roles.

November 16, 2016 - Fisher reveals to People magazine she and co-star Harrison "Han Solo" Ford had an affair during the 1976 filming of "Star Wars."

December 23, 2016 - Is hospitalized after suffering a cardiac event aboard a United Airlines flight from London to Los Angeles.