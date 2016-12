× Shooting victim crashes into Family Dollar

ORANGE MOUND, Tenn. — A man crashes into a Family Dollar store at Lamar and Airways.

Police told WREG the accident happened at around three o’clock this morning.

Police say that he was shot before he crashed, and being shot is what caused him to crash.

KFC windows near the location of the crash were shot out.

We don’t have any information on the suspect.

The victim is in the hospital but we don’t have any information on his status.