Railroad crossing closing for maintenance will affect Germantown traffic

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. –Norfolk Southern Railroad (NSRR) will begin performing maintenance on all rail crossings within Germantown this week. The first crossing affected will take place Wednesday, December 28 on Poplar Pike just east of Germantown High School. It will be closed to traffic from approximately 7 a.m. to 5 pm. Southern Avenue will remain open at all times during this closing and is a suggested alternate route.

The next scheduled closing will take place Friday, December 30 at Kirby Parkway and Poplar Pike. This crossing will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30- p.m. Drivers are encouraged to use Massey or West Street as alternate ways of crossing the tracks.

Closings of other Germantown rail crossings for maintenance will be announced when those times and dates are determined. Benchmark Traffic Control is handling traffic control for NSRR. For more information, please contact Freddie Baltazar, at 864-766-9745.

